Many restaurants across the country are closed to dine-in customers, and social distancing is in full effect ⁠— but that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on baby back ribs. Like several other major chains, Chili's is offering delivery to its guests across the nation, and it's free if you hit the $15 minimum.

Starting now until further notice, Chili's is waiving the delivery fee on orders of $15 or more. This is significantly less than the qualifying minimums of competitors like Red Lobster and P.F. Chang's, which are nixing delivery fees on purchases of $30 and $25.

Customers seeking takeout ribs, burgers, fajitas and more can order online through Chili's website or on the Chili's app. To request contactless delivery, leave a comment in the "delivery instructions" box. If you live too far away from Chili's to have it delivered, in-house takeout and curbside pickup is still an option.

Chili's isn't the only restaurant offering free delivery to customers at this time. For a full list of chains and third-party services with free delivery on orders from local restaurants, click here.