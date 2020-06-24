Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and sauté over medium heat until translucent, five to 10 minutes.

Add the bell peppers and jalapeño and cook just until softened, three to five minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste and Pipel Chuma, and sauté for another 2 minutes.

Slowly pour in the tomatoes. Stir in the bay leaf, sugar, salt, paprika, cumin, pepper and caraway and let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes. Layer the Swiss chard leaves on top.

Crack the eggs into the tomato mixture. Cover and simmer for approximately 10 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are no longer translucent.