Even though it's egg-centric, shakshuka is a great dish to serve for breakfast, lunch or dinner. If serving for breakfast and you want to prep the night before, make the tomato mixture and refrigerate. When ready to serve, heat in a large skillet before layering on Swiss chard and cracking the eggs on top.
Recipe from chef Einat Admony and courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons canola oil
- 2 medium yellow onions, chopped
- 1 large jalapeño chile, cored, seeded and chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 Tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 Tablespoon Pipel Chuma
- 1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 Teaspoons sugar
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon sweet Hungarian paprika
- 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon ground caraway
- 1/2 bunch Swiss chard, stemmed and chopped, or spinach
- 8-12 Handsome Brook Farm Eggs
Directions
Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and sauté over medium heat until translucent, five to 10 minutes.
Add the bell peppers and jalapeño and cook just until softened, three to five minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste and Pipel Chuma, and sauté for another 2 minutes.
Slowly pour in the tomatoes. Stir in the bay leaf, sugar, salt, paprika, cumin, pepper and caraway and let the mixture simmer for 20 minutes. Layer the Swiss chard leaves on top.
Crack the eggs into the tomato mixture. Cover and simmer for approximately 10 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are no longer translucent.