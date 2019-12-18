Holiday travel is stressful, more so if you’re flying. You have to arrive at the airport early, wait in a long line to get through TSA, navigate a busy crowd and then sit around until your plane arrives, all the while wondering whether or not your flight will get delayed because a snowstorm is rolling in. In the chance it does, you’ll get what you deserve: a free Impossible Whopper from Burger King.

From Dec. 18 through Dec. 30, travelers flying domestic from any airport in the U.S. can download the Burger King app and enter their delayed flight information on the “Delay Your Way” screen. Once confirmed, you’ll automatically receive a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper that can be redeemed at any participating BK restaurant in the country.

For those unfamiliar with the Impossible Whopper, it’s the plant-based version of the all-beef Whopper. The bioengineered meatless burger features a flame-grilled patty made from soy and potato protein, coconut and sunflower oils, methylcellulose, food starch and heme, the magic compound that makes it “bleed.” Top that off with freshly chopped lettuce, tomatoes and onion in a sesame-seed bun, and you’ve got yourself a hyperrealistic beefless BK burger.

If your plane is on time or you're just looking to get a free burger on the road — no dice. We looked up departures to see if we could enter a delayed flight number in exchange for the coupon even though we aren't currently traveling, but the BK app asks you to turn your location on so they know for sure you're at an airport. Sorry, scammers. On the upside, if you're in a tizzy, you can make your journey less stressful by avoiding these 20 travel mistakes everyone makes during the holidays.