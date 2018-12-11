McDonald’s fab french fries are already pretty famous. But the giant restaurant chain has been serving up a jazzed-up version — cheesy bacon fries — in two lucky states. Now there’s a rumor that McDonald’s might take them national, and we really want to Brie-lieve.

Imagine McDonald’s classic hot and crispy fries, but dressed up with smoked bacon bits and a gooey drizzle of real cheddar cheese sauce. It’s not quite the gravy-and-cheese-curd-topped poutine you’ll find in Canada, but if you like your fries with a little extra panache, this is your side dish.

When The Daily Meal checked in with McDonald’s last month, the chain reported to us that cheesy bacon fries were only being sold in Northern California and Hawaii restaurants, and only through the end of the year. But even then, there were rumors that the fries, if successful, could be sold nationwide.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s had fun with our request for information.

“I'm afraid I'll have to provide a cheesy no comment,” the spokesperson said. “At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we're not yet ready to share the Gouda news.”

If you make it to Hawaii or Northern California to try the fries, you can order them on their own, or upgrade the plain fries that come with an extra value meal to the cheesy bacon fries. And while we wait to see if the rest of the country will be able to say cheese, here are America’s 50 best french fries.