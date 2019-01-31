Kit Kat Bunny Ears Are Hopping Back Into Stores for Easter

The snap of a crunchy Kit Kat bar is hard to resist, but it might be a little tougher to convince yourself to gnaw on the chocolate candy bar when it looks like you’re munching on a cute litle rabbit. Kit Kat Bunny Ears taste just like the regular crisp chocolate candy bar, but are imprinted with a sweet little Easter bunny.

Kit Kats work out perfectly for the Easter imprint, because they’re long and slender, so two-bar Kit Kats can display the bunny’s two long ears. Bunny himself has a happy look and wears a giant bow tie. They’re similar enough to regular Kit Kats that buyers know what to expect, but there’s just enough difference there to make them seasonally special.

These prime Easter basket goodies aren’t new. Kit Kat has been making them for the last few years, but they’ve already started to show up in certain stores this year. They’re sold nationwide in six-pack packages, a representative for Kit Kat told The Daily Meal in an email.

Easter isn’t until April 21, but the Kit Kat Bunny Ears are multiplying quickly (as bunnies will do). Online, they are available at Walmart and Amazon, among other locations.

To further deck out a striking Easter basket, check out Cadbury Shimmer Mini Eggs, a twist on regular Cadbury Mini Eggs, but with a sparkly, glowy coating.