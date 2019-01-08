Cadbury Shimmer Mini Eggs Will Brighten Up Your Easter Basket

Easter eggs are colorful and sometimes sparkly. Cadbury Mini Eggs often share Easter basket space with those pretty eggs, but looks-wise, they’ve never been able to compete. Until this year. Now, Cadbury Shimmer Mini Eggs are here to lend that same glittery goodness to the season.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

The new treats feature a milk-chocolate center like the traditional candies, but the difference really shows on the outside. They’re coated with a crisp “shimmer sugar shell,” a Cadbury representative told The Daily Meal in an email.

Even though Easter’s not until April, shoppers are starting to stumble upon the shimmer eggs in stores nationwide.



Cadbury

“The Cadbury Shimmer Eggs are beginning to hit store shelves with Easter product and will continue to grow in distribution as Easter candy and items become more prevalent,” the Cadbury representative said.

They’re sold in 1.4 oz. bags, which sell for about 99 cents, and 9 oz. bags, priced at $3.29. The shimmery shells are in a variety of colors, which appear to include a sunny yellow, rose pink, light purple and a light greenish-blue.

This isn’t Cadbury’s only innovation for Easter 2019. If you’re in the U.K., you can take part in the hunt for the rare Cadbury white-crème eggs, and possibly win £10,000 (U.S. $12,600). If you can’t wait until Easter hops onto the calendar, take a minute to learn about 8 interesting Easter food traditions from around the world.