Tyrion Lannister may be the guy in Westeros who drinks and knows things, but it was Jon Snow actor Kit Harington who was allegedly kicked out of a New York bar on Friday night for reportedly being drunk and disruptive during a pool game. More on Game of Thrones Arby's Gets in on 'Game of Thrones' Finale With Whole Turkey Leg

According to TMZ, Harington was trying to play pool at New York’s Barfly in Gramercy Park, but somehow that turned into a disagreement with other patrons. According to TMZ, Harington “started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues, and getting in people’s faces.”

Harington has been in New York with fiancée and former Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, and he’s scheduled to present an award with Emilia Clarke at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.



TMZ says an eyewitness at the bar said staff asked Harington to leave, and at first he did. But then he reportedly came back and was eventually removed from the premises.

Fans took to Twitter to joke about the incident.

The King of the North can do whatever he wants. Sheesh — Austin Powell (@Austieepowell) January 6, 2018

Your drunk my lord. Even Tyrion thinks it my lord. — S Garz (@sgarz3) January 6, 2018

how can anyone be in the presence of drunk kit harington and not ask for s8 spoilers — h would die for emilia clarke (@bitterclarke) January 6, 2018

Seriously, though. How did nobody at the bar think to ask him for spoilers?

And in happier Game of Thrones news, Emeril Lagasse posted a selfie this weekend with former cast member Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the show’s first two seasons, at Emeril’s in New Orleans.

A post shared by Chef Emeril J. Lagasse III (@emeril) on Jan 6, 2018 at 7:23pm PST

