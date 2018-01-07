Tyrion Lannister may be the guy in Westeros who drinks and knows things, but it was Jon Snow actor Kit Harington who was allegedly kicked out of a New York bar on Friday night for reportedly being drunk and disruptive during a pool game.
According to TMZ, Harington was trying to play pool at New York’s Barfly in Gramercy Park, but somehow that turned into a disagreement with other patrons. According to TMZ, Harington “started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues, and getting in people’s faces.”
Harington has been in New York with fiancée and former Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, and he’s scheduled to present an award with Emilia Clarke at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
TMZ says an eyewitness at the bar said staff asked Harington to leave, and at first he did. But then he reportedly came back and was eventually removed from the premises.
Fans took to Twitter to joke about the incident.
Seriously, though. How did nobody at the bar think to ask him for spoilers?
And in happier Game of Thrones news, Emeril Lagasse posted a selfie this weekend with former cast member Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the show’s first two seasons, at Emeril’s in New Orleans.
While it was recently announced that the final season of the hit series won’t air until 2019, you can get your Westeros fix with these 21 best food moments from Game of Thrones.
