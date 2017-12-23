We might have to wait until 2019 for more Game of Thrones episodes, but Brewery Ommegang’s beloved Game of Thrones beers are coming back next year, just in time to give everybody something to do while they wait for the next season to come out. More on Game of Thrones Arby's Gets in on 'Game of Thrones' Finale With Whole Turkey Leg

Hot Pie From ‘Game of Thrones’ Actually Opened His Own Bakery

SodaStream’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Campaign Gave the Company Record Growth in 2016

Brewery Ommegang began producing limited-edition Game of Thrones-themed beers in 2013 with the Iron Throne Blonde Ale, followed by its Take the Black Stout. In October 2017 Ommegang released its ninth beer, called Winter Is Here, to coincide with the start of the show's seventh season.

When news came out that the eighth season of Game of Thrones wouldn’t come out until 2019, fans might have assumed that they’d have to wait until then for a new beer, too, but Brewery Ommegang says a new series of four beers called the Royal Reserve Collection is coming in 2018.

The first of the four beers is called Hand of the Queen, and it’s inspired by Tyrion Lannister. It’s an 11-percent ABV barleywine that Brewery Ommegang describes as malt-forward and multifaceted.

“The beer balances the intense flavors of brandy-soaked raisins and dark fruit with the lighter notes of apricot,” the brewery says. “Hints of molasses and toffee are evident before a finish characterized by the classic yet distinctive barleywine alcoholic heat. Hand of the Queen, an old-world example of the style, attempts to balance these strong yet unruly opposing forces, much like the way Tyrion maintains the balance of power among his influential contemporaries in Westeros.”

Hand of the Queen will be released in April 2018, and three more beers in the Royal Reserve Collection will follow from Brewery Ommegang, which was voted one of the 50 best craft breweries in America in 2017.