Hostess Donettes and Honey Buns Have Inspired Two New Cereals

Cereal, doughnuts or cinnamon buns for breakfast? Soon, you may not have to choose. Hostess and Post have partnered up for Post Hostess Donettes and Honey Bun cereals, two new breakfast offerings based on Hostess baked goods.

One of the cereals is based on Donettes, those cute and tiny Hostess powdered-sugar doughnuts. And the other is Hostess Honey Bun cereal, little versions of the glazed, swirl-shaped pastries.

They'll be available widely nationwide starting in January, Post and Hostess said in a press release. Delish tasters called Honey Bun cereal "sweeter than Cinnamon Toast Crunch" and said Donettes cereal was puffy and crunchy, with an accurate “powdered sugar feel.”

Sorry, fans of Twinkies, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos: So far, we don't know of any cereals based on those cream-filled Hostess treats.

The new cereals can join a shelf full of oddball breakfast cereals based on other treats, including Sour Patch Kids cereal, also from Post, which reportedly really has that sour-sweet taste going on. And they’re not alone. Check out 13 bizarre breakfast cereals you won’t believe actually existed.