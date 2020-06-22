Homestyle Breakfast Casserole

June 22, 2020
Homestyle has never tasted sweeter, thanks to the sweet potato fries baked into this breakfast casserole.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces PERDUE Refrigerated Homestyle Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets
- 2 Cups frozen sweet potato fries, heated until crisp
- 6 large eggs, scrambled
- 1/2 Cup mild salsa
- 1/2 Cup shredded low-fat sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
STEP 1: Heat chicken cutlets according to package instructions.
STEP 2: Preheat oven to 350°F.
STEP 3: In each of 4 individual 12-ounce casserole dishes, layer: 1/2 cup crisp sweet potato fries, 1/4 cup scrambled eggs, 1 baked chicken cutlet, 2 tablespoons mild salsa, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.
STEP 4: Place casseroles into preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted. Serve while hot.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol350mg100%
Protein34g68%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A192µg21%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.9%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium181mg18%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)50µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium61mg15%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg57%
Phosphorus460mg66%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium483mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.3%
Sodium608mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water153gN/A
Zinc3mg27%