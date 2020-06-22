  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Homestyle Breakfast Casserole

June 22, 2020
Home sweet home
Courtesy of Perdue

Courtesy of Perdue

Homestyle has never tasted sweeter, thanks to the sweet potato fries baked into this breakfast casserole. 

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
32 m
2 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
431
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces PERDUE Refrigerated Homestyle Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets
  • 2 Cups frozen sweet potato fries, heated until crisp
  • 6 large eggs, scrambled
  • 1/2 Cup mild salsa
  • 1/2 Cup shredded low-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Directions

STEP 1: Heat chicken cutlets according to package instructions.

STEP 2: Preheat oven to 350°F.

STEP 3: In each of 4 individual 12-ounce casserole dishes, layer: 1/2 cup crisp sweet potato fries, 1/4 cup scrambled eggs, 1 baked chicken cutlet, 2 tablespoons mild salsa, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.

STEP 4: Place casseroles into preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted. Serve while hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol350mg100%
Protein34g68%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A192µg21%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B60.7mg53.9%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D2µg13%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium181mg18%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)50µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)62µg16%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium61mg15%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg57%
Phosphorus460mg66%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium483mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.3%
Sodium608mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water153gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
casserole
cheddar
salsa
sweet potatoes