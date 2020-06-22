Homestyle Breakfast Casserole

STEP 1: Heat chicken cutlets according to package instructions.

STEP 2: Preheat oven to 350°F.

STEP 3: In each of 4 individual 12-ounce casserole dishes, layer: 1/2 cup crisp sweet potato fries, 1/4 cup scrambled eggs, 1 baked chicken cutlet, 2 tablespoons mild salsa, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese.

STEP 4: Place casseroles into preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted. Serve while hot.