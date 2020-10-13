skillet breakfast pizza

If your dough has been refrigerated, take it out of the fridge and let it warm on the counter while you prepare the vegetables.

Have the sauce, shredded cheese and other toppings ready to go.

Roll out the pizza dough and divide in half. Lightly flour your counter and then roll one half of the dough into a circle that's slightly smaller than your skillet.

Place your skillet over medium-high heat and add a teaspoon or two of cooking oil to coat the bottom of the pan entirely.

Transfer the rolled out pizza dough into the skillet. Cook for about 5 minutes or until you see large bubbles forming on top and the underside is golden.

Flip to the other side using a spatula and immediately top with sauce, cheese and vegetables.

Make a small well in the center and crack the egg into it.

Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook for at least 5 minutes. The pizza is ready when the cheese is melted and the egg is cooked to your liking.

Transfer to a cutting board and slice. While waiting to cool, cook the second half of the dough and follow the same steps.