Halloween and candy go together like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, and salt and pepper. That’s to say, one simply is not complete without the other. Can you imagine trick-or-treating and only getting change and toothbrushes? Or going to a Halloween party and eating only appetizers and no sugary confections? It’s practically inconceivable!

As you fill up your plastic pumpkin to pass out candy to little ghouls and ghosts this Halloween season, you may find yourself wondering what some of the origins of these Halloween candies actually are. And after you learn about that , you may want to knowabout your favorite popular Halloween candies. And that’s where we come in!How much is a 100 Grand bar actually worth? What exactlythe flavor of a Swedish fish? What’s the deal with the oft-bizarre and ever-popular Skittles Facebook page? For those inquiries of the mind, we have answers to those questions and more. So skim a little candy off of your child’s stash, sit back, and click here for things you didn’t know about the 20 most popular Halloween candies.