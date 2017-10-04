Things You Didn’t Know About the 20 Most Popular Halloween Candies

Istockphoto
Halloween and candy go together like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, and salt and pepper. That’s to say, one simply is not complete without the other. Can you imagine trick-or-treating and only getting change and toothbrushes? Or going to a Halloween party and eating only appetizers and no sugary confections? It’s practically inconceivable!
A young man hung a Jack Daniel’s flag for fun, and his neighbors thought he was in ISIS
Because when you’re shopping for snacks, that’s whose face you want to see, right?