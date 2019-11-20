No New England Thanksgiving Is Complete Without This One Side

Thanksgiving is a holiday that has deep traditions and associated dishes that have been on plates for centuries. For most of America and New Englanders specifically, there is one side dish that is often overlooked but is wholly integral to the holiday experience: Parker House Rolls.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the Parker House Roll was first created in the kitchens of the Parker House Hotel in Boston (the same place where another Classic American regional icon, the Boston Creme Pie, was created) in the late 1800s.

Even if you don’t know them by name, you’ve definitely had them before. The Parker House roll is made by rolling dough into an oval shape and folding it in half before baking. The resulting roll is delicate and airy with a slightly crispy exterior and a slightly sweet and light flavor. The classic Parker House Roll recipe has just six simple ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, butter, yeast and egg.

Today, you can still find the original Parker House Roll (and Boston Creme Pie) at the Omni Parker House, but it’s remarkably easy to make your own version at home. And no traditional holiday feast is complete without it or these nine other New England-inspired Thanksgiving recipes.