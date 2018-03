While Easter is a day for bright celebrations, Easter egg hunts, and finally indulging in whatever you gave up for Lent, Good Friday is a somber holiday. Considered one of the most important religious holidays by Christians, Good Friday (sometimes called Holy Friday or Great Friday) commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

For this reason, Christians all around the world honor Jesus’ sacrifice and death for their sins with celebrations that mimic his own suffering. Across the globe, there are processionals, reenactments of the crucifixion, and special religious services to mark the Friday before Easter — and some believers go above and beyond your average march through the streets.In Jerusalem, Christians follow in Jesus’ footsteps and walk the very same path leading to the site of the crucifixion. In Bermuda, believers fly kites to symbolize Christ’s ascension into heaven. There are also some intense ceremonies involving crowns of thorns, floggings, and getting nailed to a cross, as some believers try to feel what Jesus felt and relieve themselves of sin. Click here for these rituals and other ways people commemorate Good Friday around the world