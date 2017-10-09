Disneyland’s Halloween Food Is Practically Perfect in Every Way

There are a lot of reasons to go on a Disney vacation in the fall. Smaller crowds, nicer weather, and lower prices are just a few reasons why you should head out to Orlando or Anaheim in October. But Disneyland in particular is incredible this time of year for one reason and one reason alone: the specialty Halloween food.
Disneyland does it big in general for Halloween. Popular attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!, and Cars Land all get Halloween makeovers. But it doesn’t end at park decorations. The food gets a festive redo too! We already told you about the bat wing sundae
being served at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney’s California Adventure
, but it turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg!
Disneyland is also serving up a Mummy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich at Schmoozies in Hollywood Land. If that isn’t enough sugar for you, there’s also the Spoke-y Cone at the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land, which is a marshmallow macaron with candy corn adorning its sides. It’s cute, Instagram-worthy, and totally sugary.
Of course, there are also some spooky savory Halloween foods at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure. Cove Bar at Paradise Pier is serving up spicy Ghostly Pepper Nachos, with green tortilla chips topped with ghost pepper-marinated flank steak, ghost pepper cheese sauce, black beans, and avocado-tomatillo salsa (for a bit of relief). Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is also dishing out a garlicky Anti-Vampire Pizza with chicken and roasted red peppers, and oh my goodness our mouths are watering!
But the thing we’re the absolute most stoked about has
to be the Poison Apple Mug. It comes with your choice of grapes
or pineapples
for $12.99, but let’s be real — you’re really just in it for the spooky Snow White
-inspired souvenir. In addition to the poison apple mug, there are also poison candied apples, cake pops, and caramel apples, so you won’t be wanting for this aesthetic.
There are many, many more Halloween-inspired treats at Disneyland, but the best way to eat them all (and photograph them all) is to just go! And while you’re in the parks, don’t forget to eat at the 10 best restaurants on the property
.