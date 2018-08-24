Good gourd! Disneyland is getting ready for the Halloween season, and that means one thing: It’s squash season, baby. The iconic theme park unveiled (some of) its lineup of 2018 Halloween desserts, and our mouths are watering, especially at the thought of the pumpkin- and sweet potato-flavored treats.

This year, Disneyland is getting in on the hand pie craze with its latest and greatest new snack: the sweet potato hand pie. The handmade twist on a breakfast pastry includes a perfectly spiced sweet potato filling and an orange-tinted vanilla glaze on top.

And because no fall is complete without a few toasted marshmallows, this seasonal delight has those right on top.Disney also knows fall means pumpkin spice season, so they’re rolling out a pumpkin cheesecake with a spiced whipped cream and ginger crunch.





The Daily Meal

Of course, no Halloween at Disneyland would be complete without a black rose. After the runaway success of the black rose cake pop last year, the Red Rose Taverne is rolling out full-size black rose with a truffle mousse and a berry compote and berry crunch. Oh, and if that isn’t festive enough for you, there’s some haunting (but totally Instagrammable) shimmery glitter.





The creepiness continues with a classic chocolate Disney cupcake, decorated with cookie crumble “dirt” and a haunting grave. There’s also the return of the fan favorite black bat cookie, a crisp chocolate biscuit with just the right amount of orange zest to kick things up a notch.



The bat cookie isn’t the only fan favorite returning to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. There’s also the Spooky Cone Macaroon with a marshmallow filling and plenty of candy corn. It’s also the perfect thing to Instagram when you’re over in Cars Land. And because the Headless Horseman is an icon of Halloween time at the Disney theme parks, he gets his own cupcake, too.





If these Halloween treats are just a little too intense for you, don’t worry. Dia de los Muertos is represented with a concha, a Mexican sweetbread filled with a tres leches filling. The hit Pixar film Coco inspired this treat and is celebrated with shimmering sprinkles and a picture of the movie’s main character, Miguel.





Honestly, between these Halloween treats and the Halloween popcorn buckets, we can’t wait to get to Disneyland on September 7, when the fall holiday festivities kick off. And when we’re not snacking our way through the parks, you can bet we’ll be hopping on some of the best Disney attractions of all time.