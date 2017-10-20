Disneyland’s Black Rose Cake Pops Are a Goth’s Romantic Dream

We’ve already told you about some of Disneyland’s spectacularly spooky Halloween treats. There’s the bat-wing sundae, the Mummy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich, and plenty of other wonderfully Instagrammable treats. But now, there’s another stunning dessert that may just take the cake. Literally. It’s a black rose cake pop, and it’s pretty much a romantic gothic daydream.
The black rose cake pop is just one of several spooky, Halloween-themed cake pops available at Pooh’s Corner in Disneyland and Trolley Treats in Disney’s California Adventure. There are also bat cake pops, poison apple cake pops, and sugar skull Mickey cake pops.
If these cake pops aren’t enough to get your mouth watering for Disney-themed treats, consider one of the best restaurants at Disneyland instead.
