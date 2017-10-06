Cocoa Puffs’ and Lucky Charms’ New Flavors Are Christmas Come Early

If you love snow, a blazing fireplace, and a steamy mug of hot cocoa, you’re going to go crazy for these cereals. Or, we should say, you’ll go “coo-coo” for these Cocoa Puffs — the new chocolatey pebbles are hot cocoa-flavored, even including some mini marshmallows.

Both Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs are now going to be offered in seasonal flavors, just in time for the chillier weather — and people are really excited about it.

“Yes!!! This is everything I’ve ever wanted in a cereal lol,” said one enthused Instagram commenter.

“want! Ty and I love lucky charms!!!!!” exclaimed another.

The Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs are double the chocolate and double the fun. The chocolatey pebbles will turn your milk into chocolate milk, too — eating this cereal will be like spooning breakfast from a big mug of hot cocoa, marshmallows and all.

Lucky Charms’ new flavor is Cinnamon Vanilla, reminiscent of a cozy evening indoors and fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon rolls. The cereal features snowflake and Frosty the Snowman-shaped marshmallows, a fun twist on the leprechaun’s usual green marshmallow crew.

Both cereal flavors can be found for purchase at Target for under $3 a box — but they are quickly selling out online. We recommend you race to the store to grab them before they’re gone.

Of course, there is the matter of how sugary a breakfast these make. Surely it can’t be great to be feeding your kids dessert before 9 a.m.

The sugar content in these cereals actually isn’t all that bad, considering they’re basically sweet treats mistaken for breakfast food. Both varieties have 10 grams of sugar in a 3/4-cup serving — though we highly doubt anyone could stop at less than a cup.

A representative for General Mills told The Daily Meal that "100 percent great-tasting whole grain oats is the first ingredient [in both cereals] with 11 grams per serving." The cereals have little other proof of nutritional benefit, not even venturing to boast fiber or vitamins on their flashy boxes.

But let’s be real — if you’re eating these cereals, you’re not looking for health. And though they might be a dentist’s worst nightmare, they sound like fun breakfasts to treat your kids to every now and then. Just try not to devour the rest of the box as soon as you drop them at school — they’re likely one of the least healthy breakfast cereals you can buy.