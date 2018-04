Grab your tortilla chips, salsa, tacos, and of course those margaritas — it’s time for Cinco de Mayo. OK, if that sounds like a mess of stereotypes, that’s because it is. While Americans use the 5th of May as an excuse to take shots of tequila and sing along with mariachi bands, Cinco de Mayo actually commemorates a major military victory for the Mexican people. But we bet you didn’t know that.

There’s actually a lot you may not know about Cinco de Mayo. Many Americans may assume that it’s the Mexican equivalent of the Fourth of July . They both have the same name structure, don’t they? But, in fact, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. That actually takes place every September. Instead, this holiday honors the Mexican victory against the French in the Battle of Puebla on, you guessed it, May 5.Today, this holiday has taken on a life of its own in the United States. More avocados and margaritas are consumed on this day than any other day of the year. If nothing else, it’s an excuse to celebrate Mexican culture (even if Mexicans don’t see this holiday as that big of a deal). But, if you didn’t know these things, we bet you didn’t know these 10 other facts about Cinco de Mayo either