Dairy was once the darling of the nutrition world (remember all those “Milk: It Does a Body Good” ads from the ‘80s?), but lately seems to have fallen out of dietary fashion. You’re not alone if you’re ever contemplated ditching dairy. Some people choose to eliminate it for ethical or medical reasons, and some simply feel better when they don’t consume it.

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Dairy Gallery



We spoke with nutritionists, and they all agreed that dairy can be part of a healthy diet. Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN and author of “The Small Change Diet” tells The Daily Meal that “There is no reason to give up an entire food group unless there is a medical reason to do so. A well-balanced diet provides all the nutrients, micro and macro, that our body needs to perform at its best.”

Courtney Ferreira, a registered dietitian and personal trainer in Baltimore, believes that though many people choose to cut dairy, it’s not inherently bad. “If your gut can handle dairy but you're concerned about inflammation, as with all animal products and byproducts, choose organic options when possible. These choices will have the most anti-inflammatory fat profile.”

But if you are thinking of eliminating it from your diet, there are some very real effects to consider when you go cold turkey (cold cow?). Read on to find out what really happens to your body when you quit dairy.