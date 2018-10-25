This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Carbs

Carbohydrates seem to be on so many people’s food blacklists lately. Who hasn’t heard a story from a friend or co-worker who credits a low-to-no-carb diet as the catalyst for dropping those hard-to-lose pounds, clearing up persistent acne, or revitalizing lagging energy?



But health professionals are cautioning people to not be so quick to ditch the carbs. “With the frenzy of low-carb diets such as paleo and ketogenic diets being all the rage, it’s no wonder everyone is getting the message to cut back on carbs, but to avoid them completely is a very bad mistake,” Cheryl Mussatto, MS, RD, LD, tells The Daily Meal.

“Not all carbohydrates are created equal,” adds Dana Harrison, MS, nutritionist, and educator at Eats 2 Know, LLC. Just like other macronutrients, carbohydrates vary greatly in their nutrient profile. Refined carbohydrates tend to be nutrient-poor but calorically dense. Yet many carb-heavy foods are full of the good things your body needs.



Complex carbohydrates like those found in vegetables (yes, vegetables have carbs!), whole grains, and legumes come packaged alongside nutrients, fiber, and satiating protein, and a well-balanced diet is the best way to achieve optimal nutrition. And completely cutting out any food type can cause problems. “Elimination of a food group that you enjoy, i.e. carbs, can only lead to feelings of deprivation, causing you perhaps to overeat and surrender to an unhealthy style of eating,” explains Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN and author of “The Small Change Diet.”

Unless your doctor has recommended a specific eating plan for medical reasons, there’s no need to give up an entire food group, but that doesn’t seem to stop some people from going to dieting extremes. If you do choose to drastically (or entirely) cut carbs out of your diet, read on to find out some of the things that might happen to your body.