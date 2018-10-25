When Does Daylight Saving Time 2018 End?

Whether you like it or not, fall is coming. The temperature is going to creep below 50 and you’re going to have to get your costume ready for Halloween. You start making holiday travel plans and prepare to host Thanksgiving dinner. But something a lot less exciting is about to happen, too: Daylight saving time will end.

All the clocks in America (except for those in Arizona, Hawaii, and a few other select regions) will “fall back” an hour, leading to earlier sunrises, later sunsets, and car clocks that need to be reset. But when will daylight saving time 2018 end?

Daylight saving time 2018 will end on Sunday, November 4, at 1:59 a.m. your local time.

The end of daylight saving time means that the clocks will be set back an hour, so you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep in the wee hours of Sunday (or you’ll gain an extra hour of bar time if you’re drinking at your local watering hole).

Daylight saving time may seem like no big deal, but it messes with your body more than you might think. But follow this simple guide, and you’ll feel good as new in no time after you “fall back” this year.