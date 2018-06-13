The healthiest beverage option is, and will always be, water. But for those who have trouble remembering to stay hydrated, alternatives such as fruit-infused waters or freshly brewed tea can be a healthful solution. Other drinks, on the other hand, can end up giving you more sugar than you bargained for — though, you’d never be able to tell unless you read the label.

You Won’t Believe How Much Sugar Is in These ‘Healthy’ Drinks Gallery

Not all sugars have the same effect on your body. There are some sources of sugar contained in foods that are actually good for you. Fruit, for example, is high in sugar but also has fiber and other important nutrients that improve your digestion and can stave off disease. Milk has sugar, as well, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t drink it! The sugar in milk comes from lactose as opposed to fructose, which is the simple sugar you might find sprinkled on a sugar cookie, and lactose is processed differently by your body.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, foods such as fruit and milk have sugars that the body breaks down more slowly due to the other nutrients present in these foods. But if you’re drinking a sugary soft drink, your body runs through processing these refined sugar compounds much more quickly.

The drinks on this list are high in sugar, which is important to be aware of for monitoring your energy levels and blood sugar. But the type of sugar in each drink makes a big difference. Many of these are sweetened naturally; many are not. All of these drinks are generally considered healthy, but actually have a lot more sugar than you might think.