Encinitas Duo Make Brekki Their Big Break

While training for an ultra-marathon in Australia a few years back, Russell Radebaugh discovered an oats, milk and grain breakfast dish that was not only healthy but kept him full for hours.

Three years later, Radebaugh, 35, and his longtime friend and now partner, Greg Peyser, 33, launched Brekki, a new Carlsbad company that manufactures an adapted version of that dish, which is known as Bircher muesli, or overnight oats. Make your own oats at home 10 Ways to Spice Up Your Morning Oatmeal

7 Steps to Make Your Breakfast Oats Taste Like an Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

3 Spring Superfoods You Need to Add to Your Oatmeal

15 Irresistible Overnight Oats Recipes

Brekki — inspired by the Australian slang word for breakfast — is a mix of rolled oats, almond milk, grains, seeds, nuts and fresh fruit. It sells for $2.99 per 6-ounce refrigerated tub and can be found in the refrigerated section at 16 Whole Foods markets in Southern California.

Peyser said the feedback he and Radebaugh are getting from customers has been encouraging.

“People taste it and say ‘it’s good’ and they can’t believe it’s non-dairy because it’s so creamy,” Peyser said. “Seeing how the product resonates with people, that’s the golden ticket for us.”

For more about Brekki and the business partners' story, read the rest of this article from Pacific.