We’ve all been there — tossing, turning, watching the clock tick by as your sleep dwindles away. The more you try to fall asleep, the further away you seem to get. And you know how upsetting the consequences of being sleep-deprived can be. But you just can’t seem to nod off soon enough.

15 Bedtime Rituals for Better Sleep Gallery

Many people swear by bedtime rituals to calm their minds and their senses to help them fall asleep. A bedtime ritual can be anything — so long as you’re doing something every night to prime your brain and body for sleep.

While it might take some time to get the habit to stick, eventually it will feel like second nature. You’ll perform your bedtime ritual and start to notice that it makes you feel more tired, simply by association. The extra few hours of sleep you get as a result can have a monumental effect on your health and your mood.

Some bedtime rituals can be as simple as brushing your teeth and setting your alarm — but you should be doing those things already. Here are a few other calming tasks that can help put you to sleep as soon as they become a part of your normal routine.