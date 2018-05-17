Genius Morning Hacks That Will Transform Your Life

The way you spend your morning can dictate how you spend your day. Just a few simple tweaks to your morning can boost your productivity and improve your mood. There’s a reason the world’s most famous people have rituals they stick to before breakfast — they know what works for them.

It’s time to find out what works for you. Your first steps toward success might involve some trial and error. Test out some new routines, try a few hacks here and there, and see how your day is affected.

Some people rely on caffeine to get their day started. But, like with alcohol, you can build up a tolerance to caffeine quickly. Where you may have been jolted awake by a small cup of tea in years past, you may now find yourself needing a double-shot of espresso to even get yourself out the front door. There are foods you can add to your breakfast to get even more caffeine — but stimulants might not be what you need.

You might need to make some alterations to your morning schedule. Are you dragging yourself out of bed after five hits to the snooze button, tugging on some clothes, and rushing out the door? Do you constantly find yourself running late? Are the only tasks at the start of your day stressful? It’s no wonder you don’t feel refreshed when you finally make it out the front door. Try a few of these morning hacks to simplify your life and set yourself up for a day of success.