6 Foods Every Breast Cancer Patient Should Eat (and 6 They Shouldn't)

A breast cancer diagnosis is a jarring reality that often influences women to closely monitor their health and diet. Many women endure the trauma each year, with over 200,000 new cases reported annually in the United States alone. Research attempting to find a cure for the disease is ongoing; while some major breakthroughs have been made, a cure has yet to be discovered.

Click here for the 12 Foods Every Breast Cancer Patient Should (and Shouldn't) Eat slideshow.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The quest for a cure for breast cancer could always use your help — if there was ever a time when opportunities to donate were available, it’s during this time of year. You can participate in a local walk, purchase products from brands that have “gone pink” for October, or donate directly to one of many foundations dedicated to the cause.

For breast cancer patients, health no longer seems simple. Many patients are driven to reevaluate their dietary choices without much clear direction. To get a better idea of what breast cancer patients should consider adding and eliminating from their diet, we conducted some research and consulted the Johns Hopkins Medical Center’s resources page. From their recommendations, among other research-backed evidence, we devised this list of foods every breast cancer patient should (and shouldn’t) eat.