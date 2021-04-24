  1. Home
4
1 rating

Healthy Chicken Piccata

April 24, 2021 | 2:32pm
A lighter version of the classic Italian dish
Chicken Piccata
Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group

Stella Notte’s take on chicken piccata cuts out the excess fat in some recipes but saves all the nutrients—and the flavor. Chef and owner Mickey Graham says the restaurant cleans all the fat off its chicken, cooks it in olive oil instead of butter, steams its veggies and even grows the lavender out back. —Rachel Cieri, The Baltimore Sun

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) chicken breast, sliced into 4 pieces and pounded thin
  • Flour to coat chicken breasts
  • 2 Ounces olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 Ounces clam stock
  • 1 Ounce petit capers
  • 4 to 5 lavender leaves
  • 1/2 Ounce butter
  • 4 Ounces steamed veggies
  • 2 Ounces cooked rice or risotto

Directions

Step 1: Pound thin an 8-ounce chicken breast, then slice into 4 medallions. Pat chicken breast medallions with a touch of flour. Pan sear them in 2 ounces olive oil until golden brown, sprinkling with a touch of salt and pepper.

Step 2: When the chicken is cooked, add to the pan 4 ounces clam stock, 1 ounce petit capers, 4 to 5 lavender leaves and 1/2 ounce butter. Reduce until slightly thickened.

Step 3: Arrange the chicken breast, 2 ounces rice or risotto and 4 ounces steamed veggies on a serving plate and pour the reduction over the chicken.

