Harley-Davidson Revs Up a Special Beer For Its 115th Anniversary

Rev your engines, Harley-Davidson fans. The legendary American motorcycle company is brewing up its own special Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Milwaukee Lager, and it’s available only for a limited time.

Three Milwaukee-area breweries, Good City Brewing, Third Space Brewing, and Milwaukee Brewing Co., collaborated on the lager, which uses all-Wisconsin malts. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports calls the resulting beer “probably more fruit-forward than a lager lover might expect,” adding “that’s not a bad thing.”

We can't wait to sip on some Milwaukee Lagers brewed in honor of such a great Milwaukee company by 3 Milwaukee craft breweries. Honored to be a part of the celebration! Cheers to 115 years! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/mS7igbMufs — Third Space Brewing (@thirdspacebrews) August 21, 2018

“We knew we wanted a nice lager that was easy to drink, and we wanted to make that as local as possible," said Kurt Mayes, brewer at Milwaukee Brewing Co., in a Journal-Sentinel video about the beer. The beer features Wisconsin-grown barley and brown rice, which, he said, “made it nice and crisp and easy to drink.”

“We knew we wanted something that was super-balanced, drinkable,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space Brewing. “The brew team here put together a great beer.”

The Harley beer will be available in Milwaukee bars and restaurants and sold in retail stores in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Harley-Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it would be sold outside of Wisconsin.

The beer is the official beer of Harley’s 115th anniversary, and that’s a big deal. Beginning the week of Aug. 20, biking enthusiasts from across the nation have already started riding to Milwaukee for the celebration, which runs Aug. 29-Sept. 2. It includes factory tours, a bike rodeo, street parties and a parade, races, a beach ride on the shores of Lake Michigan and more. If you can’t make it there, check out this list of the best beer in every state.