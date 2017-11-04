Gordon Ramsay Slams ‘Bloody Pompous’ Chefs Who Ban Photos

Gordon Ramsay has no patience for chefs who ban customers from taking photos of their food for Instagram, and he took to Twitter to call one well-regarded fellow chef “bloody pompous” and “an old fart” for telling customers to put away their phones in the dining room.
Chef Michel Roux made the news recently for telling customers to stop taking photos of the food at his three-Michelin-star restaurant, The Waterside Inn in Berkshire. Instagramming photos of restaurant meals is a huge trend lately, but Roux can’t stand the practice.
“I’m really getting so upset about people taking pictures. We put up a card at the door — ‘No photos, please,’” he told The Telegraph. “Maybe once during the meal you want to take a little photo of something because it’s unusual. But what about the flavors? A picture on a phone cannot possibly capture the flavors.”
When Gordon Ramsay heard about Roux’s photo ban, he took to Twitter to blast the decision.
He even called Roux an “old fart” who’s forgotten to move on.
Ramsay also pointed out that even the Michelin Guides themselves post photos of their experiences in restaurants.
He doesn’t think much of The Waterside Inn’s requirement that men wear jackets even when it’s “boiling” in the dining room, either.
The Waterside Inn was first awarded three Michelin stars in 1985, and it’s managed to hold onto them for more than 30 years. In 2010 it became the first restaurant outside of France to have held a Michelin three-star rating for 25 years. Their food is very good, but anybody looking to take pictures or remove their jackets might want to consider a visit to one of the world’s 15 most Instagrammable destinations instead.
