Michelin-Starred Restaurant Bans Customers From Instagramming Their Food

The restaurant founder wants customers to taste their food rather than simply ogling it
waterside inn
Oast House Archive / wiki commons

The founder of a three-Michelin-star restaurant in the U.K. is asking guests to stop snapping photos of their food at the dinner table. At Waterside Inn in Berkshire, a six-course meal costs about $222 before drinks. Michel Roux wants customers to enjoy the taste of their meals rather than focusing on uploading it to Instagram.

“I’m really getting so upset about people taking pictures. We put up a card at the door — ‘No photos, please,’” he told The Telegraph. “Maybe once during the meal you want to take a little photo of something because it’s unusual. But what about the flavors? A picture on a phone cannot possibly capture the flavors.”

The restaurant is now run by Roux’s son Alain. His other son, Michel Roux Jr., is a chef at the family’s other fine dining establishment — Le Gavroche.

“If someone’s phone goes off, we look at them as if to say, ‘Switch that off or it goes in the ice bucket,’” the younger Michel Roux told the Evening Standard last year. “I don’t mind people taking pictures. I’ve been known to do it myself.”

Instagramming food photos has become extremely popular over the years. In fact, one study even claims it makes your meal taste better. (If it hasn’t already become ice-cold over the course of your photoshoot.)

Nevertheless, the Roux clan discourages the practice — so if you’re looking for material for your account, put the camera down at Waterside Inn and snap a photo at one of these 15 Instagrammable destinations instead.

