When it comes to language, Americans have it pretty easy. Over 50 countries around the world speak English, making it relatively simple to travel around the world. But even though English is one of the most spoken languages, the ways that Americans use the language is… kind of weird. And no, it’s not just because of our range of accents or the way we spell words like color without a U. It’s because we have some truly baffling slang terms and phrases that other countries just do not understand.

The vast majority of American-exclusive phrases come, of course, from our culture. Phrases like “ballpark it,” “behind the eight ball,” “nosebleed seats” and “Monday morning quarterback” would not be possible if it weren’t for our country’s love of sports. Other phrases come from our standard measurement system, court system, and military.While every state has its own bizarre slang phrase or two, the 25 phrases listed here are heard all across the United States… but nowhere else in the world. And if you can’t quite fathom what we say that others don’t, get ready to have your mind blown with these 25 weird American phrases