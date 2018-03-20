Taylor Allison Swift may have kept a somewhat low profile since her conflict with Kim and Kanye, but the “Delicate” singer decided to send a splashy surprise to a newlywed couple at their wedding in the form of some expensive celebratory bubbly.

Her reputation has never been worse, so they must like her for her. Us Magazine reports that Edward and Margaret McNoble used Swift’s songs “Welcome to New York” and “Love Story” during their New York nuptials on March 17. Post-ceremony, the couple were informed that they had been sent a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne from a “very special person,” the gossip outlet reported.

“It was awesome. It was such a great day. With all the moving parts, this was a great surprise! To get a bottle of Dom is a very nice gift, and then to see it’s from Taylor Swift is an even better gift!” the newlyweds shared.

Of course Taylor attached a note in her loopy script with a sweet message: “Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration, which makes me so happy! Here’s to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor,” she wrote.

Us Weekly reported that Taylor wanted to try to make it to the wedding, but was stuck in LA. It’s too bad she’s been incognito lately; otherwise she might be spotted in one of the 35 places in LA where you’re likely to spot a celebrity.