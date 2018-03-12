Haute couture designer turned baker Debbie Wingham has a long list of celebrity clients ranging from Justin Bieber to the cast of Downton Abbey. Her latest creation, though, was not made for a famous person so much as it was inspired by one. Ten days and over $1.6 million later, one lucky Kim Kardashian fan had a very realistic birthday cake modeled after the reality TV star.

The life-size cake was built with 85 boxes of Rice Krispies cereal, over 30,000 mini-marshmallows, 33 pounds of fondant, and 13 pounds of chocolate. Every component — including a 3-D-printed face and faux-leather Balenciaga “bants” (pants with built-in boots) — is edible and handcrafted by Wingham herself.



Adel Hanna



Two elements weren’t edible: a $1.6 million custom necklace made with 862 Cartier diamonds (totaling 19.8 karats), emerald, and onyx, and 6-carat diamond and emerald bracelet. Both were gifts for the unnamed birthday girl.

“That's becoming my niche. At a glamourous celebration you can expect a beautiful cake and a gift, so why not build both elements together?” Wingham said in a release.



Adel Hanna



The 36-year-old self-taught artist made this KKW cake under one condition only: no “tacky” photos of anyone cutting into her “anatomy.” The mother of three, who makes exquisite cakes from the comfort of her kitchen, didn’t want anyone to feel offended by carving Kimmie’s “body,” so a separate, more traditional cake was made to serve to guests at the celebration.



Adel Hanna



Wingham — who decided to pursue baking after watching Buddy Valastro on Cake Boss — never imagined having a life-size Kim Kardashian cake in her home, but she hopes to one day make the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan.



Adel Hanna



“I can almost imagine that as a crazy segment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!” the U.K.-based baker said.



Adel Hanna



Some other honorable mentions on Wingham’s resume are an illusion cake adorned with a Hublot “Big Bang Caviar” watch (valued at $1 million) that dispensed enough Champagne to quench the thirst of 30 guests; a Bulgari-inspired cake bearing $125,000 worth of Bulgari jewels; and a proposal cake that revealed, of course, an engagement ring.

A spokesperson for Wingham and her company, Couture to Cakes, told The Daily Meal that the actual pricing for each cake cannot be disclosed.

While this Rice Krispies Kim is cool, others haven’t been so successful in their baking trials. Need a good laugh? Check out these 12 hilarious birthday cake fails.