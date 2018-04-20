This Royal Wedding Art Is Nuts (Literally)

If you think you’re nuts about the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you have nothing on this. In anticipation of the May 19 nuptials, organic British nut milk brand Plenish and "the world's only nut artist" Steve Casino to create a series of scenes featuring the royal family in wedding attire.



Plenish

According to a press release, Casino, an Ohio-based artist, spent over 362 hours transforming almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and coconuts into miniature figurines and imagined scenes of the royal wedding. Indeed, there they are: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth wearing their finest wedding day clothes to witness Meghan and Harry being joined in holy nut-rimony.



“When Plenish came to me asking to help them bring their idea to life, I was thrilled,” Casino said about his artwork. “The Royals are loved in the U.S. and I admire the brand’s ethos, so it was a super rewarding project to work on, albeit challenging. The Queen and Prince Charles were by far the best characters I’ve made yet.”



The nuts aren’t likely to make an appearance at the royal wedding itself, but we do know that the couple has chosen their official royal wedding cake. London-by-Los Angeles bakery Violet Cakes will be preparing a lemon and elderflower cake covered in buttercream and decorated in fresh flowers. So while we can expect to see that beautiful cake, we’re far less likely to see these 10 things at the royal wedding.