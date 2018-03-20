The royal wedding is just about two months away, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already bucking tradition. In anticipation of the wedding of the year, on March 20, the royal family announced that the couple has picked out their wedding cake and baker. And the bakery holds a special meaning for the couple.

According to Kensington Palace’s Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen London-based bakery Violet Cakes to prepare their cake. The royally delicious cake will not be a traditional British fruit cake, nor will it be a banana-flavored cake as rumored. Channeling the flavors of sunny springtime, the cake will be a bright lemon and elderflower cake covered in buttercream and decorated in fresh flowers . It’s something the bakery seems to specialize in.

Why Violet Cakes? The bakery’s owner, Claire Ptak, hails from Meghan’s home state California and is now based in England, much like the bride-to-be. Ptak also shares the couple’s focus on seasonal and organic cuisine.

"I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake," Ptak said in a statement to Today. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."



Beyond the wedding cake and the royal wedding date (May 19), few details are known about Prince Harry and Meghan's big day.