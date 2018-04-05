Ample Hills Royal Wedding Ice Cream

Ample Hills Creamery Invites Fans to Submit a Royal Wedding Ice Cream Flavor

You can win four pints of your customized ice cream!

We know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen for their royal wedding cake, but what about the royal wedding ice cream? There isn’t one yet, but that’s where Ample Hills Creamery steps in. In anticipation for the wedding of the year, the Brooklyn-based ice cream shop has launched a contest allowing ice cream fans and royal watchers to concoct a new limited-edition flavor.

According to Ample Hills’ social media channels, they have invited ice cream fans to submit their ideas for an “ice cream fit for a queen.” “Think great British treats like Earl Grey, lemon drizzle cake or sticky toffee pudding,” the ice cream shop posted on Facebook. “We're looking to crown a winning flavor that ‘suits’ Prince Harry and America’s sweetheart, Meghan Markle, as they prepare to say ‘I do!’”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s cake will be a lemon and elderflower cake covered in buttercream. Fans have suggested classic British delicacies fused with a California flavor for the accompanying ice cream. Suggestions include Earl Grey tea with cream and a lemon drizzle, strawberry scone ice cream with California almonds, and lemon ice cream with a hint of Champagne. Because no wedding would be complete without a perfect toast!

The royal wedding-inspired contest runs from now through April 13, so get your submissions in soon! The winners will not only get eternal bragging rights, they’ll also get a delivery of four pints of their specialized ice cream sent to them. It will be the perfect thing to snack on while you watch the royal wedding — which probably won’t have ice cream or any of these 10 other things.

