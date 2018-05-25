Robert De Niro Wants to Ban Trump From All Nobu Restaurants

Actor and Nobu co-owner Robert De Niro doesn’t care if Trump is the president, he doesn’t want him to enjoy the luxury of Nobu. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 74-year-old acting legend revealed that he would like President Donald Trump to be barred from entering every Nobu restaurant if he tried to enter. Considering that the U.S. president is more partial to McDonald’s than to sushi, that may not be a problem.

Co-owned by De Niro and world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa since 1994, the ultra-luxe Japanese restaurant has locations worldwide (and since 2009 a chain of hotels as well) that serve high-quality sushi to the likes of the Hollywood elite. However, one former celeb-turned-prez will be denied that indulgence.



“I don't care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in, I'd walk out,” said the Raging Bull legend of the reality-star-turned-president. De Niro has been vocal about his distaste for Trump, previously calling him an “idiot” without “any sense of humanity or compassion.” However, Chef Nobu chimed in: “It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!”

Unfortunately, Nobu will not be a Trump-free zone. A representative for De Niro told the The Hollywood Reporter that no one is actually banned from the sushi eatery. "I know what they wrote. No one is banned,” his representative said. Don’t worry, though, Mr. De Niro — Nobu is known for creative, Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, which doesn’t show up among the treats that make up Trump’s favorite foods.