Donald Trump’s adoration for fast food is no secret. He’s been known to frequent Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Carl’s Jr., because, as he told Anderson Cooper in 2016, “you’re better off going there than someplace you have no idea where the food is coming from.” But a new detail has emerged as to why the president chooses greasy, quick-serve cuisine over other options: He’s afraid of being poisoned.

In an excerpt from the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House published in New York Magazine, author Michael Wolff claims Trump “had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.”

Tell-All Book Reveals Why Trump Loves McDonalds So Much https://t.co/xRGrEsG5lN pic.twitter.com/KfMQa5DnC1 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 4, 2018

The book also alleges that 45’s staff, friends, and family have openly admitted he’s “incapable of doing his job,” including former Trump advisor Sam Nunberg, who reportedly told White House staff, “He’s just a f------ fool.”

According to The New York Times, The Donald’s legal team has already issued an 11-page letter demanding the author and publisher halt the book’s release and apologize or face a possible lawsuit. Wolff has not yet responded to the notice.

The president’s fatty diet stands in stark contrast with his predecessor’s — and not just because Trump's favorite vegetable is lettuce. While Barack Obama sometimes enjoyed Five Guys burgers and fries, he maintained a healthy diet of apples, trail mix, broccoli, and Black Forest Berry Honest Tea. See just how Donny and Barry match up in the different eating habits of presidents Obama and Trump.