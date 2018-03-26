Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day may still be weeks away, but the royal couple is already thinking about starting a family. In anticipation of married life and family life, Prince Harry is eating healthy and exercising with the help of his bride.
According to the New York Daily News, Markle’s own healthy eating and lifestyle habits have already influenced her fiancé for the better. She got the 33-year-old prince to quit smoking and has started cooking healthy meals for the two of them to eat together. And it’s all for a future family. “One of the reasons she got him to quit smoking is because smoking affects sperm production,” a royal insider told the newspaper.
Markle, a self-declared “foodie,” prefers to cook her own meals at home over going out to eat. According to Hello, some of her go-to meals include healthy options such as an omelette with fresh herbs and cheese, vegan salads, and green juice. And while Markle is also known to indulge in a bag of potato chips or a plate of French fries, she tries to reserve her more decadent meals for the weekend.
Her healthy habits extend past her diet. She’s also a frequent exerciser, and has also gotten Prince Harry into going to the gym. “He’s been spotted there at 7 a.m. almost every day,” the royal insider said. “He’s getting his soldier body back.”
While we don’t know when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have children, the couple is rumored to want to start their family soon. So expect to see a royal baby bump soon. What won’t you see from the royal couple? These 10 things at their wedding, that’s for sure.
