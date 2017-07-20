OkCupid Unveils Chicago's Best Date Spots

Dating in Chicago is a strange beast to try and tame. With a wealth of restaurants and bars at our disposal, a crisis of choice can arise even for the simplest of plans.
OkCupid asked its millions of users to help Chicagoans on the market and vote for their favorite date spots, depending on what you and your date are looking for—or not looking for.
If you would like to save a pretty penny but still treat your date to a nice night out, head to 90 Miles Cuban Cafe in Logan Square (2540 W. Armitage Ave.) or Lakeview (3101 N. Clybourn Ave.). To keep it casual, but without bros around to kill the vibe, head to Small Bar (2956 N. Albany Ave.), voted the best “no-bro sports bar” in Chicago or the best “classic local spot,” Green Door Tavern (678 N. Orleans St.).
Add a dash of competition into your night out at Emporium Arcade Bar in Logan Square (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.) or Wicker Park (1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.) for the best “nerdy pickup spot” or head to Whirlyball (1825 W. Webster Ave.) to kick your night up a notch at the best “ass-kicking locale."
To read more about Chicago's hottest dating spots, head over to The Chicago Tribune.
