It’s hard not to get swept up by Olympic fever – the inspiring stories, the shimmery ice skating costumers, and all the athletic feats we can take in while sitting on our sofa with delicious snacks.

Food stylist and all-around charming baker Molly Yeh has baked the ultimate Team USA Cake. Yeh, an Olympics ice skating fanatic who is currently in South Korea covering the sport for the Olympics Channel, has channeled her passion into an almond cake. Cutting into the chocolate-covered, ring-bedecked dessert reveals a red, white, and blue flag surprise.

Assembling the cake is relatively straightforward, and Yeh recounts the steps in a video posted to her site. Bake three cakes, each dyed a patriotic color; stack the cake sections, weighing them down with a cookbook; take the cake out ice skating; and then decorate.

Yes, go ice skating. Yeh demonstrates some gold medal-level skating skills in the video, happily twirling with her weighed-down cake. (I’d probably need to skip this step, due to extreme clumsiness.) But Yeh’s passion for ice skating got attention from the Olympic Channel, and she’s currently in South Korea as a skating commentator. Hopefully she brought enough cake to share.

