All the Tea on Mariah Carey's New Year’s Eve Tea 'Disaster'

Picture this: You’re the elusive chanteuse Mariah Carey and it’s New Year’s Eve.

You’re prepared to redeem yourself from last year’s sad performance by singing yet again in front of a live crowd and a televised audience, but this time you want some hot tea. However, there is none. It’s a total disaster. What do you do?

This was the real-life situation faced by Carey as she performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “Happy New Year!” she called to the crowd. “I just want to take a sip of tea, if they will let me,” she said before realizing that there was none.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

“They told me there would be tea! Oh, it’s a disaster!” she lamented, faltering only for a moment before remembering that the show had to go on. “Okay, well, we'll just have to rough it,” she conceded. “I'm going to be like everybody else, with no hot tea."

Admittedly, it was freezing in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve, and cold, dry air is not the ideal environment to sing in. A warm beverage would have probably soothed Mariah’s throat after reaching those sky-high notes that she is known for, but nevertheless, she was able to give a great performance even though she had to suffer through it like a plebe without her tea.

The iconic “I don’t know her” diva even shared a photo to Twitter at 11:38 p.m. with a mug of tea captioned, “Found my tea!” We’re shocked the Queen of Shade didn’t include the side-eye emoji.

