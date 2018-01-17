‘Mariah Carey Effect’? Demand for Tea Rises in New York City

Tea has been in high demand since Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve kerfuffle, which resulted when she was promised tea and did not receive it until after her performance. Call it Mariah’s influence, but many hotels and tea houses have seen an uptick in tea sales since that fateful day. Paired with the recent cold weather and the way Carey made tea seem like a luxury, the world’s second most consumed beverage is definitely having a moment.

The New York Post reports that hotels such as The Whitby, The Peninsula, The Pierre, The Plaza, and the Taj Hotel have seen a noticeable increase in tea drinking, with higher attendance at their high teas and tea services.

The Tea Council of the USA even confirmed the increase the in tea-drinking to the publication and said that international celebrity Carey’s request for the hot beverage demonstrates that even celebrities love to drink tea. Looking to get into the tea trend but want to do it with style? Check out America’s 8 best hotels for afternoon tea.