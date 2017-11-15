Kim Kardashian West Says She Misses Grocery Shopping and Reveals Baby No. 3’s Gender

Kim Kardashian West revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that all she wants is to go grocery shopping. The 37-year-old soon-to-be mother of three dropped by the show and admitted that this particular simple pleasure is what she actually wanted for her birthday this year.

“This sounds so crazy — and this might be really bratty and unrelatable, so I’m sorry — but [what I really asked for my birthday was], ‘Can someone just rent out Ralphs [grocery store] for me for one hour?’ I just want to go to Ralph’s with my kid in the cart and go through every aisle,” she said.

She said the idea came to her after her mother, Kris Jenner, went to the 99 Cents Only Store in a disguise during an earlier stunt for Ellen. “I haven’t been to a grocery store in years,” she said. “I’m so jealous!”

Luckily, DeGeneres understood the dilemma. The TV show host recently took Oprah shopping, and it caused quite a fiasco. “If you went, everyone would stop you for a selfie,” DeGeneres agreed.

“That’s my biggest miss,” the celebrity confirmed. “I just miss the grocery store — like, filling up your house with groceries. That’s when I had my apartment, that was so much fun. I’d have to run to the grocery store. It sounds so stupid.”

KKW and DeGeneres then agreed that maybe the duo would dress up in disguises and hit up the grocery store together.

During the interview, Kim also revealed the gender of her third child with Kanye West, who is currently being carried by a surrogate. She says that her 4-year-old daughter, North, calls the not-yet-born baby, “Baby Sister.”

If Kim ever gets her birthday wish for some much-needed grocery store time, you are more than likely to see the star — probably with her daughter, North, her son, Saint, and maybe even her new baby girl — at the Ralphs in the Calabasas, California. After all, the Calabasas Commons shopping center is one of the 35 places in LA where you’re likely to spot celebrities.