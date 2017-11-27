José Andrés and Team Just Served Their 3 Millionth Meal in Puerto Rico

Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team Instagrammed a photo to commemorate their 3 millionth meal served in Puerto Rico.
The chef, whose efforts to deliver food aid to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria were recently profiled on 60 Minutes, posed with Puerto Rican chef Ventura Vivoni and other World Central Kitchen volunteers at their kitchen in Adjuntas with what looked to be an enormous bowl of potatoes.
“Big news!” read the photo caption. “#ChefsForPuertoRico has served over 3 MILLION fresh meals to people in need! @chefvivoni cooked the 3 millionth meal in our Adjuntas kitchen. So proud of our @WCKitchen team!!”
Corroborating Andrés and WCK’s count was citizen activist Erin Schrode, who tweeted that that the humanitarian charity has calculated the numerical outcome of their efforts with precision. “We have every single one of our over 3 million meals tracked, tallied and tabulated,” she wrote. “#ChefsForPuertoRico hasn't just cooked that many meals, we've served each hot plate and sandwich to those who need it most across Puerto Rico. Go @WCKitchen! Go @chefjoseandres! Go team!”
Andrés is not finished yet. The activist chef recently announced that he and World Central Kitchen would continue to feed Puerto Rico through the Christmas holiday. We wonder how many meals he will have served by then! If anyone can crank out another million by December 25, it’s José Andrés — aka the hero we all need right now.
