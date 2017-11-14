José Andrés Announces that World Central Kitchen Will Continue to Feed Puerto Rico Through Christmas

In a video he posted to his Twitter account, José Andrés told the world that his nonprofit World Central Kitchen will continue to feed Puerto Rico through Christmas.
The humanitarian chef filmed the video from a World Central Kitchen station in Ponce with Puerto Rican celebrity chef Ventura Vivoni, who is pitching in to help feed more difficult-to-reach areas of the island.
Since arriving on the island, Andrés has been one of the loudest voices advocating for the people of Puerto Rico, and since the chef refocused his efforts to feed people in the more mountainous and isolated areas, he has been photographing faces and sharing stories with his 594,000 Twitter followers.
Andrés has also been outspokenly critical of the American government’s efforts in the U.S. territory.
He has not only expressed his distaste for the candy- and chip-filled food-packages delivered to the people of San Juan by Federal Emergency Management Agency but has shared photos of destroyed power lines and bemoaned the lack of effort being put toward restoring Puerto Rico’s electricity.
However, the chef recently buried the hatchet to return the focus to feeding Puerto Rico and getting its people back on their feet — one more reason why José Andrés is totally the hero that we need right now.
