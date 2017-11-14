José Andrés Announces that World Central Kitchen Will Continue to Feed Puerto Rico Through Christmas

In a video he posted to his Twitter account, José Andrés told the world that his nonprofit World Central Kitchen will continue to feed Puerto Rico through Christmas.

The humanitarian chef filmed the video from a World Central Kitchen station in Ponce with Puerto Rican celebrity chef Ventura Vivoni, who is pitching in to help feed more difficult-to-reach areas of the island.

Reporting from our @WCKitchen in Ponce with @ChefVentura who has cooked more than 36k meals to serve the often forgotten center of the island, Adjuntas, etc #ChefsForPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/LzTF8wqIve — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 13, 2017

Since arriving on the island, Andrés has been one of the loudest voices advocating for the people of Puerto Rico, and since the chef refocused his efforts to feed people in the more mountainous and isolated areas, he has been photographing faces and sharing stories with his 594,000 Twitter followers.

Amazing job by @ChefVentura and team #ChefsForPuertoRico in Adjuntas. We went to El Lago community and used the trip too to give away solar lamps to people with no electricity yet.... pic.twitter.com/9VecIvWtsz — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 14, 2017

Even on the top of a mountain, #ChefsForPuertoRico will bring hot meals where there is need!! This wonderful community is in Yabucoa. pic.twitter.com/M08G9MQ15c — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 12, 2017

Meet Daniel! His house is behind hanging over river, not livable. But he stayed to support his community near Utuado where the bridge washed out. #PuertoRicoHero pic.twitter.com/jD3iH6owGO — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 11, 2017

Andrés has also been outspokenly critical of the American government’s efforts in the U.S. territory.

He has not only expressed his distaste for the candy- and chip-filled food-packages delivered to the people of San Juan by Federal Emergency Management Agency but has shared photos of destroyed power lines and bemoaned the lack of effort being put toward restoring Puerto Rico’s electricity.

You don’t have to change an entire electrical grid, only have to clean a pole from a street in center of San Juan. 7 weeks ago we saw this pole down. It’s still down... pic.twitter.com/prTfiY5v1r — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 12, 2017

Hurricane Maria came ashore in Punta Santiago, Humacao which still has no power or cell service. 6 weeks later, it is still like this... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yZofEeT9JO — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 9, 2017

However, the chef recently buried the hatchet to return the focus to feeding Puerto Rico and getting its people back on their feet — one more reason why José Andrés is totally the hero that we need right now.