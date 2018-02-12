Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Helped Her Daughters Sell Girl Scout Cookies

Jennifer Garner has always been “mom goals.” The stunning 45-year-old actress and mother of three is often spotted out and about with her daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and her 5-year-old son Samuel doing fun family activities. We can only imagine the super mom who co-founded a food line and makes bread-people for her family was quick to jump at the chance to help her daughters sell Girl Scout cookies again.

Page Six reports that in 2016, Garner expressed her love of selling Girl Scout cookies during a visit to Live with Kelly and Michael. The former Alias star said “I’m the one telling the girls, you know, ‘Try to talk about the gluten-free because they’re a dollar more.’ Let’s have an upsell!” We wonder what Jen thinks of this super-smart Girl Scout who sold cookies outside a weed dispensary.

This time the ever-involved Garner appeared to be on “sign duty” for the cookie booth, and posed casually outside of a grocery store with a piece of poster board proclaiming “GS COOKIES FOR SALE!” She posted the cute candid to Instagram.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints.#tistheseason #comeandgetem #whodoesntloveagirlscout,” she captioned the pic, in which she looks unbothered while an onlooker looks positively shook to see a celebrity in the wild.

People magazine reports that after the cookie sales, Garner posted on her Instagram story that she would be sending boxes of cookies to some of her Instagram followers. “While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys,” she said. “So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up,” she said.

Didn’t get a free box of cookies from Jen? Make your own with our 50 best cookie recipes.

