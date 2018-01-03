Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean that the parties stop. Sure, it’s cold outside and it can be a pain to leave the house, but there are countless celebrations and parties that happen in the winter months. Not only do New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day happen during winter, but there are also several three-day weekends and every family has birthdays and anniversaries that fall in the coldest days of the year.

For the How to Change Your Party Plans When Snowstorms Hit Slideshow, click here!

But just because you want to throw a fun New Year’s Eve party, a festive birthday celebration, or just a fun dinner party for your friends to break up these short, gray days doesn’t mean that the weather is going to cooperate. A slight winter snowfall can turn into a blustery blizzard in a matter of hours.

If your planned party date happens to fall right in the middle of a snowstorm, it can seem like there’s nothing you can do but cancel the party. But — worry not — we have a guide for how to make small tweaks to your plans and keep the party on schedule.

Sure, you have to clear your driveway, make sure you know where the candles are, and prepare your house in case people need to stay overnight. But, you can also incorporate winter activities and themes to your party, turning a last-minute snowstorm fete into a party to remember. Learn how to entertain this blustery winter here.