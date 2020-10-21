When planning your Thanksgiving dinner menu, hosting friends for a meal, or even just figuring out what to make for supper during weeknights, coming up with the perfect side dish is the hardest task. The protein comes naturally: What are you in the mood for? Do you want something elegant, hearty or healthy? But finding the dish that pairs perfectly with whatever your choice is can be much more daunting. Luckily, there's one side dish that will always fulfill all of these requirements: garlic mashed potatoes.

Yes, the humble mashed potato — with a hint of extra flavor — is the one and only side dish that will fit all of your dinner needs. It's simple, creamy and pairs effortlessly with most meals, be it a simple salmon, Thanksgiving turkey, holiday ham or weeknight chicken dish.



When you think comfort food, mashed potato recipes are right at the top of the list. Sure, hearty casseroles and slow cooker soups are good, but sometimes nothing quite hits the spot on a chilly day like a bowl of mashed potatoes. The fluffy, billowing piles of root vegetable are subtle, smooth and filling.



With the right herb garnish, you can not only change the flavor of garlic mashed potatoes to fit the rest of your menu, but you’ll also have an elegant presentation. Rosemary, parsley, chives and oregano are all natural fits for a garlic mashed potato and can help to mold this already savory and satisfying dish into something truly next-level. Play around with the seasonings -- you may be surprised by what combination ends up as your favorite.

You don't need to take our word for it, try the mashed potatoes for yourself with this delicious and simple recipe. Not in the mood for mash? Consider more of our best potato recipes.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

2/3 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Place potatoes in 4-quart saucepan.

Cover with water.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.

Drain and return potatoes to pan on low heat.

Add garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, then butter.

Stir in cheese.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick